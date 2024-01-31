H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on H World Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Get H World Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HTHT

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. H World Group has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $53.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.88 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. Equities research analysts predict that H World Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.