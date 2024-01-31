Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.37

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.37 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 45.44 ($0.58). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 45.10 ($0.57), with a volume of 7,942 shares changing hands.

Hansard Global Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 43.37. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.04 million, a PE ratio of 1,127.50, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.44.

Hansard Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.