Head to Head Analysis: Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) vs. Genpact (NYSE:G)

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) and Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Issuer Direct and Genpact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Issuer Direct 4.19% 11.59% 6.06% Genpact 9.69% 24.02% 10.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Issuer Direct and Genpact, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A Genpact 1 5 1 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Issuer Direct currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.05%. Genpact has a consensus price target of $39.78, indicating a potential upside of 9.31%. Given Issuer Direct’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Issuer Direct is more favorable than Genpact.

Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genpact has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.2% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Genpact shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Genpact shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Issuer Direct and Genpact’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Issuer Direct $23.51 million 2.47 $1.93 million $0.36 42.36 Genpact $4.37 billion 1.51 $353.40 million $2.32 15.69

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than Issuer Direct. Genpact is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Issuer Direct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genpact beats Issuer Direct on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. It also offers professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging; and investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components. In addition, the company provides whistleblower hotline, a system that delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; stock transfer module, which offers access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It serves public and private companies, mutual funds, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, individuals, and other institutions. Issuer Direct Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting. It also provides finance and accounting services, which include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; financial planning and analysis consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls. In addition, the company provides supply chain advisory services, and after-sales services; sourcing and procurement services comprising direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operation, and master data management; and sales and commercial services, including campaign, order, and dispute management, lead generation, pricing, and promotion optimization. Further, it offers IT services, which comprise end-user computing support, infrastructure management; and transformation services that include digital solutions, consulting services, and analytics services and solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

