Head to Head Review: Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) versus China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF)

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) and China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Inuvo and China Networks International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inuvo -17.01% -60.76% -35.15% China Networks International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inuvo and China Networks International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inuvo $75.60 million 0.73 -$13.11 million ($0.10) -3.98 China Networks International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

China Networks International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inuvo.

Inuvo has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Networks International has a beta of -9.19, suggesting that its share price is 1,019% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.3% of Inuvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of China Networks International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Inuvo and China Networks International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A China Networks International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inuvo presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 151.26%. Given Inuvo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Inuvo is more favorable than China Networks International.

Summary

Inuvo beats China Networks International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inuvo

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native. Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time. The company's products and services include IntentKey, an artificial intelligence-based consumer intent recognition system designed to reach targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences; and CampSight that provides marketing and advertising services, as well as collection of data, analytics, software, and publishing gets used to align merchant advertising messages with anonymous consumers across various websites online. It also operates a collection of websites under the Bonfire Publishing brand, which creates content across a range of topics, including health, finance, travel, careers, auto, education, and lifestyle categories. The company's marketing channels consist of websites, social media, blogs, public relations, trade shows, and conferences. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About China Networks International

(Get Free Report)

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.