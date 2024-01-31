Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $717.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

