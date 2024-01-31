Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Short Interest Down 11.3% in January

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,500 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 502,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Paul L. Whiting acquired 40,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $299,993.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,912.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $852,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $2,171,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $1,912,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 247,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $1,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HRTG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $5.70 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heritage Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $238.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

