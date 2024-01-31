Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $72.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $87.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.29.

Shares of HXL opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average is $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 68.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

