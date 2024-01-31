Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 165,948 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 31.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

HIW opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $31.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIW. Bank of America downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

