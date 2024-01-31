HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HRT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded HireRight from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered HireRight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Get HireRight alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HRT

HireRight Trading Down 0.9 %

HRT opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.31 million, a P/E ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. HireRight has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $188.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.57 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 727.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 472.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.