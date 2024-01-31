HNI (NYSE:HNI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get HNI alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HNI

HNI Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HNI stock opened at $42.19 on Monday. HNI has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. HNI had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HNI will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 28,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,612.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,119 shares in the company, valued at $11,144,384.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 3,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $148,577.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 28,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,119 shares in the company, valued at $11,144,384.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,632 shares of company stock worth $2,972,345 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNI. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HNI by 3.4% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in HNI by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in HNI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 11.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HNI

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.