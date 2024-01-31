Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of HOOK opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.98. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 336.12% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hookipa Pharma

About Hookipa Pharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth $51,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

