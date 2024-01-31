Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $49.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna to $49.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hub Group from $50.50 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hub Group from $42.50 to $21.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.48.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $52.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,689,000 after acquiring an additional 29,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,265,000 after acquiring an additional 49,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hub Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,576,000 after acquiring an additional 131,193 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hub Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,643,000 after acquiring an additional 45,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

