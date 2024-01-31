Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,300 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 550,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 32,734.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,463 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 726,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,866,000 after purchasing an additional 410,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $90,375,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,699,000 after purchasing an additional 323,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBB. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.14.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $344.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $347.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

