Hudson Value Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.0% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $158.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.25. The firm has a market cap of $382.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

