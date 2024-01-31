HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 129,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 86,626 shares.The stock last traded at $12.84 and had previously closed at $13.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in HUTCHMED by 28.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

