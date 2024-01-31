Huw Owen Sells 1,376 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Huw Owen sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 384,571 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Huw Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Huw Owen sold 3,500 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Huw Owen sold 40,604 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $868,113.52.

On Thursday, December 21st, Huw Owen sold 3,211 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $72,215.39.

Couchbase Stock Down 0.2 %

Couchbase stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Couchbase

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Couchbase by 65.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

