Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on H. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.31.

NYSE:H opened at $130.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.43. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $133.62.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,534. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

