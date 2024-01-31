Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW) Short Interest Up 16.7% in January

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

HYZNW stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Hyzon Motors has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyzon Motors stock. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 833,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,690 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Hyzon Motors were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

