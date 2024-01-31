Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 83.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

PPL Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. PPL’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

