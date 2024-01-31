Ieq Capital LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $122.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.68 and a 200-day moving average of $109.19. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 11.65%.

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STLD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

