Ieq Capital LLC Invests $275,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after buying an additional 181,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,008,870,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teleflex by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Teleflex by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,646,000 after buying an additional 32,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Down 0.9 %

Teleflex stock opened at $244.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.19.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.