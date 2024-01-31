Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

