Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,688,000 after buying an additional 560,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,648,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,491,000 after buying an additional 74,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,054,000 after buying an additional 239,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,026,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,812,000 after buying an additional 69,858 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $129.97 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $176.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.16. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.37%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.