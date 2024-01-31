Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,669 shares of company stock worth $12,723,541 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,297.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CMG opened at $2,419.28 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,470.05 and a 12-month high of $2,421.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,276.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,056.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

