Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $1.24 Million in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Dorman Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dorman Products by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.24. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $102.25.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.18 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

