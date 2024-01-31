Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $1.32 Million in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,001 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Progress Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,298,000 after acquiring an additional 84,371 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,667,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,693,000 after buying an additional 69,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,685,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $256,671.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $256,671.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $172,409.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $31,249.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,658 shares of company stock worth $744,617 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.67.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

