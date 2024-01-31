Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $1.45 Million in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Korn Ferry as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,032,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,636,000 after buying an additional 367,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,551,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after buying an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,551,000 after buying an additional 214,170 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.95. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KFY. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

