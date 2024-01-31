Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $1.46 Million in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Corcept Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $749,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $4,726,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 351.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 65,148 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3,670.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 42,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.39. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 3,977 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $111,793.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,555.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 3,977 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $111,793.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,555.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $56,034.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,758 shares of company stock worth $1,341,748 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.81.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

