Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of EVERTEC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

