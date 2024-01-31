Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 41,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Steven Madden at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

SHOO opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $552.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.98 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

