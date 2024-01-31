Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 75,023 CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of CVB Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVBF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,718,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,084,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,578,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 131.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,560,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after acquiring an additional 885,786 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $25.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

