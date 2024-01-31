Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $1.26 Million Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Materion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTRN. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 948.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 23.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN opened at $119.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.83. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $403.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.58 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTRN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

