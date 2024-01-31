Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $1.29 Million Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of TreeHouse Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter worth $7,739,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 882.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 270,749 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567 shares in the company, valued at $23,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 106.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Stories

