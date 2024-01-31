Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Shake Shack as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Shake Shack by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,318,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shake Shack by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,920,000 after acquiring an additional 38,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Shake Shack by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 458,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,894.72 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average of $66.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.