Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immunome’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Immunome in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Immunome alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Immunome

Immunome Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of IMNM opened at $18.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $790.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.53. Immunome has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Immunome will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunome by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Immunome during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.