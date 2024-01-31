Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.87

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 5944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMNM shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Immunome in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Immunome Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $790.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the second quarter valued at $3,307,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the third quarter valued at $1,063,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the second quarter valued at $800,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

