Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Leerink Partnrs

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immunome’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunome currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $18.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.53. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Immunome will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Immunome by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

