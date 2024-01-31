Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stake Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $941,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,265.0% in the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $201,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $607,966.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:IIPR opened at $95.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $105.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average of $83.73.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.57). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on IIPR. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

