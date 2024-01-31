Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period.

BATS BAPR opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.43.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

