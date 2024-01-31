Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.29. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 16.36 and a quick ratio of 16.36.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,537,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after buying an additional 1,287,500 shares during the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,494,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after buying an additional 833,333 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,681,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after buying an additional 253,090 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,125,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,465,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,398 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

