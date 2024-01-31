Insider Buying: Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Director Buys 22,500 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) Director Kenneth William Pickering acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,050.00.

Shares of EDR opened at C$2.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$415.38 million, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.08.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$66.32 million during the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.0196938 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EDR. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

