Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Sells 1,996 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.6 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,419.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,276.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2,056.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,470.05 and a 52-week high of $2,421.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,297.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

