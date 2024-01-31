Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells 194,910 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.25, for a total value of $31,819,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 690,125,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,663,027,218.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $31,546,183.50.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $31,721,602.50.

On Monday, January 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50.

On Thursday, January 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $32,070,491.40.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $31,667,027.70.

On Friday, January 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $31,729,398.90.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $31,723,551.60.

On Monday, January 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $31,797,617.40.

On Thursday, January 4th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $31,706,009.70.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $161.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $165.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.61.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 532,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,298,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

