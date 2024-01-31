Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Integer worth $15,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Stock Performance

NYSE:ITGR opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.85. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

