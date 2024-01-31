Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP) Senior Officer Patrick Blott Buys 20,000 Shares

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patrick Blott bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$11,978.00.

Shares of TSE:IMP opened at C$0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.22. Intermap Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.57.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.96 million for the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, such as InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; NEXTMap One, offers a precision, 3D geospatial data at an unprecedented 1-meter resolution; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution that delivers terrain and obstacle awareness that enhance airborne safety.

