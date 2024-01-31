International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.33.

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

