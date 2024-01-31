Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 104,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 209,374 shares.The stock last traded at $30.12 and had previously closed at $31.14.

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $605.49 million, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 46,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

