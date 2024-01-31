Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Share Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $63.42

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.42 and traded as low as $62.70. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $62.84, with a volume of 94,450 shares trading hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.22 million, a PE ratio of -119.05 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

