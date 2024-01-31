Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.80

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.80 and traded as low as $27.73. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 460,451 shares traded.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

