Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 105,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 203,507 shares.The stock last traded at $46.81 and had previously closed at $46.73.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 319.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Leo Brokerage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

